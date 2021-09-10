$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2,521.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,714,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after buying an additional 1,071,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $120.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $123.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

