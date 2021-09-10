Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.37 Million

Brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post $13.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the lowest is $12.65 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $4.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $55.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $59.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SELB shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.41. 479,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,025. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

