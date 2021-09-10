R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,084 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 947,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

