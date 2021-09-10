Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $6.67

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research firms have commented on CRK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 5,535,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

