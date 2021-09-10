Ethverse Price Hits $0.0711 on Major Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $566,718.35 and $48,989.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00863985 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001486 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.96 or 0.01209937 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,063,355 coins and its circulating supply is 7,973,181 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

