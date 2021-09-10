Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $129.09. 390,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,917. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.