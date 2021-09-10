Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.99. 606,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,144. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

