Primas Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Primas has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00387609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

