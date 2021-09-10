Daniel Borges Sells 1,860 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IRM stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,804. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.