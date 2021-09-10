Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) to Buy

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of CDAK stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,774. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
