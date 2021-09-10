Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) to Buy

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of CDAK stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,774. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

