Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells 23,008 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.