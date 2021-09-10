Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells 23,008 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
