Zacks: Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $3.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the highest is $3.97. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.93.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $599.56. 283,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,278. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.