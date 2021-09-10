Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $30.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.01 million to $33.10 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $125.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $134.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.57 million, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $137.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 348,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

