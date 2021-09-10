Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Target Price at $29.00

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

VERX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 308,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,078. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. Vertex has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

