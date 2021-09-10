Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price at $50.44

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IGIFF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.8522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

