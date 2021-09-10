Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EMLAF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. Empire has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

