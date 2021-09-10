Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$8.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

Several brokerages have commented on FVI. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE FVI traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.31. 727,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,157. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

