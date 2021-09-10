NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.72 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $33.87. 90,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.