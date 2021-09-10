HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

HSV stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,008 ($13.17). The company had a trading volume of 549,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 954.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,025.47. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,302 ($17.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 109.57.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock valued at $45,168 over the last 90 days.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

