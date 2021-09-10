NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.27 Million

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post $126.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.20 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $500.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 998,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,515. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

