Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives $15.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 341,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,980. The company has a market cap of $208.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

