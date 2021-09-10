Zero Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $597,869.63 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $617.15 or 0.01379693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $597,869.63 and approximately $8,073.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

