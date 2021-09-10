Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

