Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.57

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 2832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.