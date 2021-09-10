Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target at $41.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

COLD stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -136.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.