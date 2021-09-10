Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of BYLOF remained flat at $$21.28 during midday trading on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.