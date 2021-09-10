MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.50 Million

Equities analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report sales of $127.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $129.10 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $127.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $511.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $25.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $615.57. The stock had a trading volume of 680,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.89.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $287,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

