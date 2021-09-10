Marlin Price Up 43.4% Over Last 7 Days (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Marlin has a market cap of $94.46 million and approximately $936.85 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00063730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00123907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00180000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,601.68 or 1.00152007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.22 or 0.07019849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.48 or 0.00847613 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

