CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CHS has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.
