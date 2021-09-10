CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CHS has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

