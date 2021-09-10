Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) to Issue $0.06 Semi-annual Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE BUR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 115,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. Burford Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.55.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burford Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.