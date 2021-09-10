Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACU stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.64. Acme United has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 7.48%.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,804.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,841 shares of company stock worth $408,594. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 183.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acme United were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

