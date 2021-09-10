Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.43.

ALB traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $241.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.64. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

