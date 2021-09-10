PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $18.96 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $18.96 or 0.00042464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and $386.64 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00058230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00158629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.18 or 0.00692643 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 222,823,234 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

