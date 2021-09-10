Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $276,577.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $276,577.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00125214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00179484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.25 or 1.00624727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.59 or 0.07033385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.51 or 0.00847940 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

