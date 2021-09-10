$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. 2,150,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,911. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

