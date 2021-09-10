Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Hold

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

NASDAQ BFC traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $68.20. 10,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,036. The company has a market capitalization of $522.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. Bank First has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank First during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 32.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

