$11.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post earnings of $11.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.02 and the lowest is $11.49. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $13.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $51.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.88 to $52.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $38.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $40.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,151 shares of company stock worth $74,775,926. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 36.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock traded down $10.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $601.29. The company had a trading volume of 159,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,841. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $671.12. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $531.81 and a 200 day moving average of $446.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.