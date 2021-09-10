Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

ROP stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.96. The stock had a trading volume of 334,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

