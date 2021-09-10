Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target Cut to C$1.65

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:ADVZF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. 3,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

