Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 45,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,939. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

