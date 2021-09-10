Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Lowered to C$155.00 at National Bank Financial

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

RGLD traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 13,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,912. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

