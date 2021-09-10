National Bank Financial Trims Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Target Price to C$1.80

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LGDTF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LGDTF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 81,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,221. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

