Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post sales of $61.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.75 million and the highest is $62.00 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $50.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of TSC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 2,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,619. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriState Capital by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

