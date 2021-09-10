Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce sales of $84.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the lowest is $83.20 million. Fastly reported sales of $70.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $345.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.80 million to $348.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $409.18 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $423.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,869,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,347. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

