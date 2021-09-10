Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.22 Million

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce $226.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.60 million and the highest is $230.09 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $188.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $890.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $899.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $929.14 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $967.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,911,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $33.14. 637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.