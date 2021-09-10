Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Lowered to C$0.30 at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.24.

Trevali Mining stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,728. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $124.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 17.00%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

