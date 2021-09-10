Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.55. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.66.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.63. 84,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,073. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.31 and a 200 day moving average of $369.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $470.05.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

