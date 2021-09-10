Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.40 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Zap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $11.40 million and $66,984.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

