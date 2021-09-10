Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.18.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $592.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.67. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.