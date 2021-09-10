Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

APD traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $267.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,991. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 223,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

